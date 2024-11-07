Chinese Pres. Congratulates Trump On Winning US Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEJINI, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday extended congratulations to Donald on winning the US presidential elections, affirming that the China-US relationship was a stable, sound and sustainable one that serves their shared interests.

This came in a cable sent by Xi to President-elect Donald Trump, according to a statement by Xinhua News Agency.

Xi expressed the hoped that the two sides would uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, strengthen dialogue and communication, properly manage differences and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

He also urged that the two countries find the right way to get along in the new era, so as to benefit both countries and the wider world. (end)

