930 Individuals Stripped Of The Kuwaiti Citizenship -- Commission

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Committee to Investigate the Kuwaiti Citizenship held a meeting on Thursday under chairmanship of the Acting Prime Minister, of Defense and Minster of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, also the head of the commission.

The of Interior said in a statement that the commission decided to strip 930 individuals of the Kuwaiti citizenship, indicating that the decision would be submitted to the cabinet. (end)

