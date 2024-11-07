930 Individuals Stripped Of The Kuwaiti Citizenship -- Commission
11/7/2024 7:08:21 AM
KUWAIT, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Committee to Investigate the Kuwaiti Citizenship held a meeting on Thursday under chairmanship of the Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minster of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, also the head of the commission.
The Ministry of Interior said in a statement that the commission decided to strip 930 individuals of the Kuwaiti citizenship, indicating that the decision would be submitted to the cabinet. (end)
