SLC Concludes 6Th Edition Of Legislative Week'

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) November 7, 2024: The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) concluded the sixth edition of the 'Legislative Week', themed“Dubai: A Legislative Ecosystem Nurturing Artificial Intelligence”. The event, held at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library in Dubai, brought together prominent thought leaders, legislation experts, and professionals from public and private sectors, focusing on advancing a legal framework that encourages safe and responsible adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

The event featured keynote speeches and a variety of workshops that delved into strategies for creating an adaptive legislative ecosystem which aligns with the rapid advancements in AI. Participants explored the significance of implementing adaptable legislation that keeps pace with rapid technological advancements while ensuring privacy and public security.

Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, Secretary General of the SLC, highlighted the significance of the 'Legislative Week' in strengthening Dubai's position as a global hub for innovation and technology.“This can be achieved by exploring avenues for establishing a comprehensive legislative ecosystem that nurtures innovation and supports the use of AI across various sectors,” said Al Muhairi, adding:“The event provided an invaluable platform for identifying the legal challenges facing regulating AI adoption, and underscored the importance of devising clear strategies to enhance data security and protect individual rights in the AI era, with a view to driving Dubai's ambitious vision to establish itself as a pioneer in this domain”.

The first day of the 'Legislative Week' 2024 featured a series of keynote speeches including“Convergence: How the UAE and Dubai are Creating AI Policy and Legislation for Global Interoperability and High-value Innovation,”“AI Ethics in the Legislative Ecosystem,”“Medical AI in the Balance: Unlocking Potential While Navigating Legal Boundaries,” and“The Impact of AI Systems on Service Contracts.”

The 'Legislative Week' also featured the 'Legislative Lab', comprised of brainstorming sessions with representatives from various government entities. These sessions explored a wide range of topics, including strategies to enhance Dubai's preparedness for the future and securing its place at the global forefront in AI by developing adaptable legislation that supports growth. Additionally, discussions during these sessions delved into the crucial role of legislation in empowering talents, fostering sustainable development, and facilitating the establishment of AI startups. Participants also discussed regulatory frameworks aimed at protecting personal data and ensuring ethical, secure, and transparent use of AI. Another key aspect addressed was the issue of determining liability for any damage or harm caused by the use of AI and the decisions made based on smart systems.

The conclusion of the sixth edition of the 'Legislative Week' 2024 resulted in a set of practical recommendations focused on developing a legislative structure that aligns with the advancements in AI. Participants emphasised the importance of fostering collaboration between the government and private sectors to develop a legal ecosystem that embraces cutting-edge innovations and future market trends. These legislative awareness events are aligned with Dubai's ongoing efforts to solidify its status as a premier hub for innovation by leveraging advanced technology and AI applications, with the ultimate objective of driving sustainable development and envisioning and shaping a promising future.