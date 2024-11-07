Canadian Solar Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call For December 5

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GUELPH, ON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc . ("the Company", "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ ) today announced that it will hold a call on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m., December 5, 2024, in Hong Kong) to discuss the Company's third quarter 2024 results and business outlook.

The dial-in phone number for the live call is +1-877-704-4453 (toll-free from the U.S.), +852 800 965 561 (from Hong Kong), +86 400 120 2840 (local dial-in from Mainland China) or +1-201-389-0920 from international locations. The conference ID is 13750071. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of Canadian Solar's website at .

A replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the call until 11:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, December 19, 2024 (12:00 p.m. December 20, 2024, in Hong Kong) and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (toll-free from the U.S.) or +1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The replay pin number is 13750071. A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations section of Canadian Solar's at .

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar

is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. Over the past 23 years,

Canadian Solar

has successfully delivered over 133 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar has shipped over 7

GWh

of battery energy storage solutions to global markets, boasting a US$2.6 billion contracted backlog as of June 30, 2024. Since entering the project development business in 2010,

Canadian Solar

has developed, built, and connected approximately 11 GWp of solar power projects and 3.7 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 27 GWp of solar and 63 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar

is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006.

For additional information about the Company, follow

Canadian Solar

on

LinkedIn

or visit

.

CANADIAN SOLAR INC.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Wina Huang

Investor Relations

Canadian Solar Inc.

[email protected]



SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED