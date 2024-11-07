Sunshine Health Announces The Appointment Of Charlene Zein As President And CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., Nov. 7, 2024

/PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine , Florida's largest managed care organization and a Centene Corporation company (NYSE: CNC ), announced today Charlene Zein has been named Plan President and Chief Executive Officer, effective Nov. 3, 2024.

Continue Reading

Zein has nearly two decades of experience in the healthcare industry, including various leadership roles of increasing scope and responsibility at Sunshine Health since joining in 2019. She most recently served as Sunshine Health Chief Product President, where she had oversight of all of Sunshine Health's Medicaid, Marketplace and Medicare products.

"Charlene helped drive explosive growth in our Marketplace product, and was instrumental in Florida's successful Medicaid contract reprocurement," said Centene CEO of Markets and Medicaid, Nathan Landsbaum. "Her leadership in this new role will expand her impact and help fuel Sunshine Health's continued growth and dedicated service to our members, providers and the community."

"I am excited for this opportunity to serve and ensure that Floridians have access to high-quality comprehensive healthcare," said Zein. "I look forward to working with our government, provider and community partners to support people on their journeys to better health and overall wellness."

Sunshine Health provides health coverage for over 2.5 million Floridians through its Medicaid, Marketplace and Medicare products. For more about Sunshine Health, visit SunshineHealth .

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in Broward County with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. It offers government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter Health), and Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). Its specialty plans include the Sunshine Health Pathways to Shine Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; the Sunshine Health Mindful Pathways Specialty Plan for people living with serious mental illness; the Sunshine Health Power to Thrive Specialty Plan (coming 2025) for people living with HIV/Aids; and the Children's Medical Services Health Plan, operated by Sunshine Health on behalf of the Florida Department of Health for children and adolescents with special healthcare needs. Sunshine Health is a Centene Corporation company. For more information, visit SunshineHealth or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.



SOURCE Sunshine Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED