Steve Madden Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Amounts referred to as“Adjusted” are non-GAAP measures that exclude the items defined as“Non-GAAP Adjustments” in the“Non-GAAP Reconciliation” section.

Third Quarter 2024 Results



Revenue increased 13.0% to $624.7 million, compared to $552.7 million in the same period of 2023.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 41.5%, compared to 42.1% in the same period of 2023. Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 41.6% in the third quarter of 2024.

Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 28.6%, compared to 27.1% in the same period of 2023. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 27.9%, compared to 27.0% in the same period of 2023.

Income from operations totaled $74.6 million, or 11.9% of revenue, compared to $82.7 million, or 15.0% of revenue, in the same period of 2023. Adjusted income from operations totaled $85.4 million, or 13.7% of revenue, compared to $83.4 million, or 15.1% of revenue, in the same period of 2023. Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $55.3 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, compared to $64.4 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, in the same period of 2023. Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $64.8 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared to $65.1 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in the same period of 2023.

Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“We delivered strong results in the third quarter, with revenue and Adjusted earnings exceeding expectations. This performance was driven by outstanding growth in the accessories and apparel categories – including another quarter of exceptional performance in Steve Madden handbags and a strong contribution from newly acquired Almost Famous – and robust top line gains in international markets and direct-to-consumer channels, demonstrating our team's strong execution of our key strategic initiatives. Based on these results, we are raising our guidance for 2024 revenue and Adjusted earnings.”

Third Quarter 2024 Channel Results

Revenue for the wholesale business was $495.7 million, a 14.4% increase compared to the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the newly acquired Almost Famous, wholesale revenue increased 4.8%. Wholesale footwear revenue decreased 2.2%. Wholesale accessories/apparel revenue increased 54.2%, or 21.6% excluding Almost Famous. Gross profit as a percentage of wholesale revenue was 35.5%, compared to 35.9% in the third quarter of 2023, driven by the impact of Almost Famous.

Direct-to-consumer revenue was $125.5 million, a 7.8% increase compared to the third quarter of 2023. Gross profit as a percentage of direct-to-consumer revenue increased to 64.0%, compared to 63.7% in the third quarter of 2023, driven by reduced promotional activity.

The Company ended the quarter with 282 brick-and-mortar retail stores and five e-commerce websites, as well as 67 company-operated concessions in international markets.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of September 30, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $150.5 million. Inventory totaled $268.7 million, compared to $205.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company spent $20.2 million on repurchases of its common stock, which includes shares acquired through the net settlement of employees' stock awards.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend is payable on December 27, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 13, 2024.

Updated 2024 Outlook

For fiscal 2024, the Company now expects revenue will increase 13% to 14% compared to 2023. The Company now expects diluted EPS will be in the range of $2.36 to $2.41. The Company now expects Adjusted diluted EPS will be in the range of $2.62 to $2.67.

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, and Blondo®, Steve Madden licenses footwear, handbags and other accessory categories for the Anne Klein® brand. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden's wholesale distribution includes department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Steve Madden also directly operates brick-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce websites. In addition, Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products in the apparel, accessory and home categories. For local store information and the latest boots, booties, fashion sneakers, dress shoes, sandals, and more, please visit , and our other branded websites.

geopolitical tensions in the regions in which we operate and any related challenging macroeconomic conditions globally that may materially adversely affect our customers, vendors, and partners, and the duration and extent to which these factors may impact our future business and operations, results of operations and financial condition;

the Company's ability to navigate shifting macro-economic environments, including but not limited to inflation and the potential for recessionary conditions;

the Company's ability to accurately anticipate fashion trends and promptly respond to consumer demand;

the Company's ability to compete effectively in a highly competitive market;

the Company's ability to adapt its business model to rapid changes in the retail industry;

supply chain disruptions to product delivery systems and logistics, and the Company's ability to properly manage inventory;

the Company's reliance on independent manufacturers to produce and deliver products in a timely manner, especially when faced with adversities such as work stoppages, transportation delays, public health emergencies, social unrest, changes in local economic conditions, and political upheavals as well as their ability to meet the Company's quality standards;

the Company's dependence on the hiring and retention of key personnel;

the Company's ability to successfully implement growth strategies and integrate acquired businesses;

changes in trade policies and tariffs imposed by the United States government and the governments of other nations in which the Company manufactures and sells products;

the Company's ability to adequately protect its trademarks and other intellectual property rights;

the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity when negatively impacted by unforeseen events such as an epidemic or a pandemic, which may cause disruption to the Company's business operations for an indeterminable period of time;

legal, regulatory, political and economic risks that may affect the Company's sales in international markets;

changes in U.S. and foreign tax laws that could have an adverse effect on the Company's financial results;

additional tax liabilities resulting from audits by various taxing authorities;

cybersecurity risks and costs of defending against, mitigating, and responding to data security threats and breaches impacting the Company;

the Company's ability to achieve operating results that are consistent with prior financial guidance; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)