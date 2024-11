Xunlei Limited Schedules 2024 Unaudited Third Quarter Earnings Release On Nov 14, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited (“Xunlei” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: XNET), a leading company providing distributed cloud services in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 before opens on Thursday, Nov 14, 2024.

The press release will be available on the Company's investor relations page at .

Call

Xunlei's management will host a conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on November 14, 2024 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time), to discuss the Company's quarterly results and recent business developments.

Conference Call Preregistration

Participant Online Registration:



Please register to join the conference using the link provided above and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Once registered, the participants will receive an email with personal PIN and dial-in information, and participants can choose to access either via Dial-In or Call Me. A kindly reminder that "Call Me" does not work for China numbers.

The Company will also broadcast a live audio webcast of the conference call. The webcast will be available at . Following the earnings conference call, an archive of the call will be available at .

About Xunlei

Founded in 2003, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) is a leading technology company providing distributed cloud services in China. Xunlei provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient, smart and safe internet experience.

Contact:

Xunlei Limited Investor Relations

Email: ...

Tel: +86 755 6111 1571

Website: