Mexico’S Ambitious Energy Plan: Public-Private Investment To Reach $32.4 Billion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's has unveiled a bold strategy for its electricity sector, aiming to attract up to $32.4 billion in combined public and private investments by 2030.



This plan marks a significant shift in the country's policy, balancing state control with private sector participation. The Electricity Commission (CFE) will spearhead the initiative.



In addition, it will invest $23.4 billion in generation, transmission, and distribution projects. This figure represents a 17% increase from the previous administration's spending.



The CFE plans to allocate 53% of its budget to generation, 32% to transmission, and 15% to distribution. Private investors are expected to contribute between $6 billion and $9 billion, adding 6,400 to 9,550 megawatts of new capacity.



However, this arrangement adheres to the government's policy of maintaining state dominance in electricity generation. The strategy outlines four scenarios.







Three of these scenarios project a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions and an increase in the clean energy share from 32% to 45%. These ambitious goals reflect Mexico's commitment to sustainable energy development.

Mexico's Energy Infrastructure Expansion

Transmission infrastructure will receive significant attention, with $7.4 billion earmarked for expansion. The plan includes 3,445 circuit kilometers in the north and 2,816 in the south, along with a new direct current line costing $2.1 billion.



Private sector participation will be limited to 46% of total generation. The government has introduced new rules for private investors, including adherence to grid code regulations and maintaining 30% backup for new renewable projects.



In addition, the strategy outlines six modes of private participation, three for self-consumption and three for market generation or sales.



Notably, the threshold for permit-free installations has been raised from 0.5 to 0.7 megawatts, benefiting households and small businesses.



This comprehensive plan aims to meet Mexico 's growing energy demands while promoting a balanced approach to public and private sector involvement in the electricity market.



It reflects a nuanced strategy that seeks to modernize the country's energy infrastructure while maintaining state oversight.

