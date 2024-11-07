Ecopetrol’S Governance Under Scrutiny: Fitch Ratings Raises Concerns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Fitch Ratings has reaffirmed Ecopetrol's long-term national ratings at 'AAA(col)' with a stable outlook. The rating agency also maintained the company's short-term national ratings at 'F1+(col)'.



These ratings reflect Ecopetrol's strong position in Colombia's market. However, Fitch has expressed concerns about the oil company's governance.



Recent events have cast doubt on the independence of Ecopetrol's Board of Directors. This development has caught the attention of observers and analysts alike.



The rating agency noted that recent strategic acquisitions and changes in board composition have raised questions.



Despite acknowledging the company's robust governance structures, Fitch believes recent decisions suggest a potential lack of board independence. Several board members have resigned from Ecopetrol recently.







This, coupled with market reactions to management concerns, has created uncertainty around the company's governance framework. These issues could impact Ecopetrol 's future operational performance.

Fitch's Outlook on Ecopetrol's Governance

Fitch warns that these governance concerns might affect Ecopetrol's ability to add reserves and maintain production levels. It could also hinder the company's access to bond markets, potentially increasing borrowing costs.



The ratings also consider Ecopetrol's strong link to Colombia's credit profile. The government has significant incentives to support Ecopetrol if financial difficulties arise.



This is due to the company's strategic importance to the country. Ecopetrol supplies liquid fuel demand in Colombia and owns all of the country's refining capacity.



This makes it a crucial player in the nation's energy sector. The company's financial health is therefore closely tied to Colombia's economic stability.



The Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC) moderately affects Ecopetrol's cash flow. This fund compensates for the difference between local and export fuel prices.



As of August 2024, Ecopetrol estimates the accumulated FEPC amount at around 13 billion pesos. Fitch projects that the FEPC balance will continue to decrease.



This prediction is based on the government's ongoing increases in retail fuel prices. These price adjustments aim to reduce the gap between domestic and international fuel prices.



Despite these challenges, Ecopetrol maintains a strong financial position. The company's ratings reflect its importance to Colombia's economy and energy security.



However, the concerns raised by Fitch highlight the need for transparency and independence in corporate governance.

