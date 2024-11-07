Braskem Reports Recurring EBITDA Of R$2.4 Billion In 3Q24, 44% Higher Compared To 2Q24

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Highest quarterly Recurring EBITDA since 2Q22

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

BRASKEM S.A.

(B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6;

NYSE: BAK ; LATIBEX: XBRK), the largest resin producer in the Americas and the world's leading biopolymers producer, presents its 3Q24 Release .

3Q24 HIGHLIGHTS



CONSOLIDATED



Recurring EBITDA of US$432 million, about 35% higher than in 2Q24 and 130% higher than in 3Q23.

Cash position

of US$2.4 billion, ensuring coverage of debt maturities over the next 52 months. Operating Cash Generation of US$75 million, around R$416 million, higher than 2Q24.

The full earnings release is available on the Company's IR website:

Braskem will host conference calls to discuss its Results Thursday, November 7 at 09:00 a.m. US ET.

Additional information may be obtained from the Investor Relations Department at +55 11 3576-9531 or [email protected] .

SOURCE Braskem S.A.

