Protalix Biotherapeutics To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial And Business Results On November 14, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Company to host call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. EST

CARMIEL, Israel, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, (NYSE

American: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® cell–based protein expression system, today announced that it will release its results for the quarter ended September

30, 2024 and provide a business and clinical update on November

14, 2024.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and provide an update on recent corporate and regulatory developments.

Conference Call Details:

Date:











Thursday, November

14, 2024

Time:











8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

(EST)

Toll Free:



1-877-423-9813

International:

1-201-689-8573

Israeli Toll Free:

1-809-406-247

Conference ID:

13749493

Call meTM:





The Call meTM feature allows you to avoid the wait for an operator; you enter your phone number on the platform and the system calls you right away.

Webcast Details:

Company Link:



Webcast Link:



Conference ID:

13749493

Participants are requested to access the call at least 15 minutes ahead of the conference to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks on the Events Calendar of the Investors section of the Company's website, at the above link.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx. It is the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. This unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights to taliglucerase alfa for the treatment of Gaucher disease, Protalix's first product manufactured through ProCellEx, excluding in Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. Protalix's second product, Elfabrio®, was approved by both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency in May 2023.

Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. for the global development and commercialization of Elfabrio. Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: PRX–115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated uricase for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; PRX–119, a plant cell-expressed long action DNase

I for the treatment of NETs-related diseases; and others.

Logo -



Investor Contact

Mike Moyer, Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

+1-617-308-4306

[email protected]



SOURCE Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED