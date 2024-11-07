BORGWARNER DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
Date
11/7/2024 6:31:08 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 6, 2024, the Board of Directors of
BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA ) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on December 16, 2024, to stockholders of record on December 2, 2024.
For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA ) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.
SOURCE BorgWarner
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN07112024003732001241ID1108860826
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.