عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

BORGWARNER DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND


11/7/2024 6:31:08 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 6, 2024, the Board of Directors of
BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA ) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on December 16, 2024, to stockholders of record on December 2, 2024.

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA ) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

SOURCE BorgWarner

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN07112024003732001241ID1108860826


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search