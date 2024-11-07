Riscpoint Achieves AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner Status

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CLEVELAND, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

RISCPoint Advisory Group , a leading cybersecurity and compliance services provider, proudly announces its elevation to AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner

status within the AWS Partner (APN). This milestone reflects RISCPoint's demonstrated technical expertise and consistent delivery of successful client outcomes in cloud security and compliance.

As an AWS Global Security and Compliance Acceleration (GSCA) Partner, RISCPoint specializes in implementing comprehensive compliance frameworks, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HITRUST, FedRAMP, StateRAMP, and CMMC. The company's approach combines strategic guidance with hands-on tactical support to make compliance achievable and sustainable for organizations of all sizes.

"The achievement of AWS Advanced Tier Partner status validates our team's expertise and our clients' trust," said Jake Nix, CEO of RISCPoint. "While we're honored by AWS's recognition, our focus remains unchanged – delivering practical solutions that help organizations overcome complex security and compliance challenges."

Partner Qualification Achievements:



100% client audit success rate across all compliance frameworks



Comprehensive coverage from Fortune 10 enterprises to pre-Series A startups



Extensive team of AWS-certified security and compliance experts

Proven methodology combining strategic guidance with tactical implementation

RISCPoint's trusted role within the AWS ecosystem is marked by its unwavering expertise, serving as a trusted source and ally to empower its clients to navigate complex regulatory landscapes confidently. This Advanced Tier achievement strengthens RISCPoint's position in the AWS community and fuels their mission - to leverage trust to provide a meaningful impact that creates opportunity and growth.

RISCPoint Advisory Group delivers business-focused risk, technology, and cybersecurity solutions tailored to each client's unique needs. By combining deep technical expertise with practical business acumen, RISCPoint helps organizations build robust security programs while achieving their compliance objectives. For more information, visit .

Contact RISCPoint

Visit: /contact

Email: [email protected]

Call: 888-320-1327

SOURCE RISCPoint

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED