Haemonetics 2Nd Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release Available On Investor Relations Website
Date
11/7/2024 6:17:17 AM
BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE ) announced that financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2025, which ended September 28, 2024, are available on its Investor Relations website.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on November 7, 2024. The conference call and webcast can be accessed with the following information:
Teleconference link:
Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start.
A live webcast of the call can be accessed on
Haemonetics' investor relations website or via the following link:
In addition, the Company has posted to its Investor Relations website the earnings release that will be referenced on its conference call and webcast, a link to which is available below.
Direct link to 2Q FY25 Earnings Release:
A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on November 7, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.
ABOUT HAEMONETICS
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE ) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit .
|
Investor Contacts:
|
|
Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury
|
David
Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations
|
(781) 356-9763
|
(203) 733-4987
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
|
Media Contact:
|
|
Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications
|
|
(781) 356-9776
|
|
[email protected]
|
SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation
