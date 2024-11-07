CLEAR Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Clear Secure, (NYSE: YOU ), the secure identity company, has posted a shareholder letter containing its 2024 third quarter results on its Investor Relations website at .

CLEAR will host a call to discuss those results at 8:00 AM (ET) today. Investors and analysts can access the live teleconference call by dialing toll-free 800-715-9871 for U.S. participants and +1-646-307-1963 for international participants. Listeners can access the live webcast HERE . A webcast replay will be available after the event on the investor relations website at .

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 27 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme .

