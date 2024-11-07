PG&E Corporation Reports Strong Third-Quarter Results Strengthens 2024 Guidance Initiates 2025 Guidance Grows 5-Year Capital Plan

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

GAAP were $0.27 per share for the third quarter of 2024, compared to earnings of $0.16 for the same period in 2023.

GAAP earnings were $0.85 per share for the first nine months of 2024, compared to earnings of $0.62 per share for the same period in 2023.

Non-GAAP core earnings were $0.37 per share for the third quarter of 2024, compared to earnings of $0.24 per share for the same period in 2023.

Non-GAAP core earnings were $1.06 per share for the first nine months of 2024, compared to earnings of $0.76 per share for the same period in 2023.

Updating 2024 EPS GAAP guidance to a range of $1.09 to $1.14 per share and narrowing 2024 non-GAAP core EPS guidance to a range of $1.34 to $1.37 per share.

Adding $1 billion to 2024-2028 capital plan in response to growing customer demand; financing already in place through issuance of junior subordinated notes.

Reaffirming no equity needs in 2024 and 2025-2028 equity needs of $3 billion.

Initiating 2025 EPS guidance for GAAP earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.36 and non-GAAP core earnings in the range of $1.47 to $1.51 per share. On October 28, 2024, the state Wildfire Fund made its second monthly payment to the Utility for Dixie fire claims in the amount of $34 million.

Operational progress during the third quarter of 2024 continues to focus on physical safety and delivery of affordable and resilient energy:



Constructed 58 miles of underground powerlines and 66 miles of covered powerlines with stronger poles in the highest fire-risk areas, for a total of 120 miles and 113 miles, respectively, in the first nine months of 2024.

Installed 14 new AI-enabled high-definition cameras for wildfire detection for a total of more than 630 across the system.

Connected 2,889 new residential and business customers to our electric system, for a total of 8,073 in the first nine months of 2024.

Installed more than 320 electric vehicle charging ports for a total of about 1,040 new ports installed during the first nine months of 2024.

Supported the opening of California's largest landfill gas to renewable natural gas (RNG) plant. The facility is designed to produce about 1 billion cubic feet of RNG and reduce 62,000 metric tons of carbon emissions annually. Ranked No. 1 overall on the 2024 U.S. Utilities Decarbonization Index, compiled by the National Public Utilities Council. The report highlights the Utility's clean electricity and emissions reduction progress toward a net-zero energy system in 2040.

"We continue to deliver for our hometowns through a foundation of safety for our customers. We're building infrastructure for purpose-a clean, climate-resilient energy system that meets our state's growing electric demand and is affordable for all," said PG&E Corporation CEO, Patti Poppe.

2024 Guidance

PG&E Corporation is updating 2024 GAAP earnings guidance in the range of $1.09 to $1.14 per share (previously $1.11 to $1.17 per share). Factors driving GAAP earnings include costs related to unrecoverable interest expense of $285 million to $365 million after tax and other earnings factors, including allowance for funds used during construction equity, incentive revenues, tax benefits, and cost savings, net of below-the-line costs. Additional factors include the amortization of the Wildfire Fund asset and accretion of the related Wildfire Fund liability, costs related to PG&E Corporation's and Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (Utility) reorganization cases under Chapter 11, wildfire-related costs, and investigation remedies, partially offset by prior period net regulatory impact.

The guidance range for projected 2024 non-GAAP core earnings is narrowed to $1.34 to $1.37 per share (previously $1.33 to $1.37 per share). The guidance range for non-core items, which management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings, is $500 million to $540 million after tax.

Guidance is based on various assumptions and forecasts, including those relating to authorized revenues, future expenses, capital expenditures, rate base, equity issuances, and certain other factors.

2025 Guidance

PG&E Corporation is initiating 2025 GAAP earnings guidance in the range of $1.30 to $1.36 per share. Factors driving GAAP earnings include costs related to unrecoverable interest expense of $350 million to $400 million after tax and other earnings factors, including allowance for funds used during construction equity, incentive revenues, tax benefits, and cost savings, net of below-the-line costs. Additional factors include the amortization of the Wildfire Fund asset and accretion of the related Wildfire Fund liability, costs related to PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's reorganization cases under Chapter 11, wildfire-related costs, and investigation remedies, partially offset by prior period net regulatory impact.

The guidance range for projected 2025 non-GAAP core earnings is initiated at $1.47 to $1.51 per share. The guidance range for non-core items, which management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings, is $340 million to $380 million after tax.

Guidance is based on various assumptions and forecasts, including those relating to authorized revenues, future expenses, capital expenditures, rate base, equity issuances, and certain other factors.

Capital Plan

PG&E Corporation is increasing its 5-year capital investment plan by $1 billion for a total of $63 billion for 2024 through 2028. The incremental capital is driven by growing customer demand and has already been approved by the California Public Utilities Commission through Decision 24-07-008. The incremental capital has also already been financed through the recent issuance of junior subordinated notes and PG&E Corporation is reaffirming its 2025 to 2028 equity issuance guidance of $3 billion.

Financial Results

PG&E Corporation recorded third-quarter 2024 income available for common shareholders of $576 million, or $0.27 per share, as reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). This compares with income available for common shareholders of $348 million, or $0.16 per share, for the third quarter of 2023.

The increase in GAAP results is primarily driven by an increase in customer capital investment, as approved in the 2023 General Rate Case final decision and which earns an equity return as approved in the cost of capital adjustment mechanism advice letter filing. Other drivers include non-fuel operating and maintenance savings achieved for various programs such as process improvements for inspections, as well as lower contract spend through strategic sourcing. Operating and maintenance savings are reinvested back into the business for various programs that support risk mitigation such as inspections and corrosion maintenance.

GAAP results were also impacted by a pre-tax charge of $75 million related to the 2019 Kincade fire for the three months ended September 30, 2024. PG&E Corporation and the Utility also recorded a pre-tax charge of $275 million related to the 2021 Dixie fire. This charge did not impact GAAP results as it was fully offset by probable recoveries from the Wildfire Fund.

PG&E Corporation uses "non-GAAP core earnings," which is a non-GAAP financial measure, in order to provide a measure that allows investors to compare the underlying financial performance of the business from one period to another, exclusive of non-core items. See the accompanying tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP core earnings to consolidated earnings available for common shareholders.

Non-GAAP Core Earnings



PG&E Corporation's non-GAAP core earnings, which exclude non-core items, were $791 million, or $0.37 per share, in the third quarter of 2024, compared to earnings of $513 million, or $0.24 per share, during the same period in 2023.

The increase in quarter-over-quarter non-GAAP core earnings per share is primarily driven by similar factors to the GAAP results, including customer capital investment, and non-fuel operating and maintenance savings, net of amounts reinvested back into the business.



Non-core items, which management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings, totaled $215 million after tax, or $0.10 per share, in the third quarter of 2024, compared with $165 million after tax, or $0.08 per share, during the same period in 2023.

Supplemental Financial Information

