Ragnarok IP’S 2 Titles Successfully Launched In Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong And Macau

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seoul, Korea, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or“Company”), a developer and publisher of and mobile games, announced that since the official launching of The Ragnarok in 10 regions of Southeast Asia and Ragnarok: Rebirth (Chinese title: Chinese Title: RO 仙境傳說:重生) in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on October 31, 2024, the early success has been made in the launching markets.

The Ragnarok has ranked first in free download of Play in 6 regions of Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore, etc., and ranked second in free download of Apple App Store in 4 regions of Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia after pre-download on October 29, 2024.

After its launching, the game ranked third in top grossing of Google play in Thailand and Philippines, and ranked first in Philippines and second in Thailand and Indonesia in top grossing of Apple App Store.

Ragnarok: Rebirth (Chinese title: Chinese Title: RO 仙境傳說:重生) has ranked second in Hong Kong and Macau, and third in Taiwan in free download of Google Play, and ranked first in free download of Apple App Store in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau after pre-download on October 29, 2024. It has ranked second in Macau, seventh in Taiwan and eighth in Hong Kong in top grossing of Apple App Store, and ranked fifth in top grossing of Google Play in Macau after its launching.

Gravity stated“we are achieving great results due to the enthusiastic interest of users. We are thankful for users' continued love for the Ragnarok IP game.”



About GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit .

