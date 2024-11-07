North American OEM Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) Strategy Report 2024 Featuring Ford, GM, And Tesla

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Benchmarking of North American OEM Software-defined Vehicle Strategies, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service benchmarks 3 North American OEMs' SDV strategies. It discusses the impact of these trends on Ford, GM, and Tesla. The analysis also covers the ecosystem surrounding the OEMs and suppliers in the SDV space.

SDVs are also at the forefront of monumental changes in the automotive industry; they are changing the way are designed and developed. Changes in architecture are evident, with OEMs preferring new architecture over traditional platform architecture.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) used to differentiate their products based on mechanical features. Today, consumers are increasingly looking for software-defined features, such as driver assistance, connectivity, and comfort-convenience services. The convergence of technologies, including electrification, autonomous driving, shared mobility, and connectivity, is causing OEMs to migrate from traditional hardpoint-defined architecture to software-oriented architecture. Meanwhile, these trends are reshaping customer expectations and forcing OEMs to address them in new-generation vehicles, turning vehicles into software on wheels.

Similar to the mobile phone industry, the automotive industry is experiencing a rebirth, and traditional business models of cyclical revenue generation are challenged by continuous cash flow generation throughout the vehicle life cycle. The automotive industry is transitioning from a hardware to a software approach to building vehicles. Vehicles are increasingly complex, with more lines of software code than in previous years.

The software-defined vehicle (SDV) concept has gained traction, impacting product and feature development philosophies. Beyond unlocking new safety, comfort, and convenience features, SDVs offer more advantages than their hardware-defined counterparts. SDVs allow customers over-the-air (OTA) updates that cover firmware patches, infotainment to receive improvements, monitoring and tuning of core functional capabilities, such as powertrain and vehicle dynamics, and feature-on-demand comfort-convenience services. This allows OEMs to improve and upgrade vehicles on the go throughout their life cycle while generating revenue from feature-on-demand services, culminating in deeper, more connected relationships with customers.

Growth Opportunity Universe



SDVs will Open Opportunities in Functional Virtualization and Cloud Computing

OEMs will Use Pureplay Software Companies to Quicken the Migration to SDVs IT Companies will Help Automakers Develop Technology know-how

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment



Key Findings

OEM Comparative Analysis: Hardware Strategy

OEM Comparative Analysis: Software Strategy OEM Comparative Analysis: SDV Strategy and Implementation

Transformation in the Software-defined Vehicles Sector



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Benchmarking of North American OEM Software-defined Vehicle Strategies

Ecosystem



Research Service Scope

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Definitions: Market Segmentation Key Competitors

North American OEM Software-defined Vehicle Strategy: Ford



Ford's Hardware Strategy

Potential List of Ford Models on New Architecture

Ford's Software Development Strategy

Ford's Software Strategy: Model eT Business Unit Ford's Focus Areas, SDV Ecosystem, and Strategy

North American OEM Software-defined Vehicle Strategy: GM



GM's Hardware Strategy: Vehicle Intelligence Platform

Vehicle Intelligence Platform Deployment

GM's Software Development Strategy

GM's Software Strategy: Ultifi Software Platform GM's Focus Areas, SDV Ecosystem, and Strategy

North American OEM Software-defined Vehicle Strategy: Tesla



Tesla's Hardware Strategy

Potential List of Tesla Models on New Architecture

Tesla's Software Development Strategy

Tesla's Software Strategy: Software Platform Tesla's Focus Areas, SDV Ecosystem, and Strategy

Best Practices Recognition

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Key Figures



OEMs' SDV Strategies: Growth Drivers, North America, 2024-2030

OEMs' SDV Strategies: Growth Restraints, North America, 2024-2030

NA SDV Strategies: R&D Locations, Ford Motor Company, Global, 2023

In-vehicle Software Spending: Financial Metrics, Ford Motor Company, Global, FY2021-FY2023

In-vehicle Software Spending: R&D Locations, GM, Global, 2023

In-vehicle Software Spending: Financial Metrics, GM, Global, FY2021-FY2023

In-vehicle Software Spending: R&D Location, Tesla, Global, 2023 In-vehicle Software Spending: Financial Metrics, Tesla, Global, FY2021-FY2023



