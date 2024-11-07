Bitget Wallet Expands BTC Cross-Chain Trading Functionality Amid All-Time-High

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading non-custodial Web3 wallet, has upgraded its Swap trading feature, significantly enhancing cross-chain transactions to meet growing user demands. As reaches an all-time high of $75K amid surging market interest, Bitget Wallet's expanded Swap functionality allows users to convert BTC into a wide range of mainstream tokens, helping them navigate volatility and seize emerging opportunities.

Previously, Bitget Wallet's Swap function enabled conversions of popular tokens from over ten major blockchains into BTC. With this latest update, users can now seamlessly swap BTC into mainstream tokens across major networks, including Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and BNB Chain. Additionally, the wallet now offers live BTC candlestick charts and BTCUSDT perpetual contract trading, providing users with real-time data insights.

Bitget Wallet's Swap feature aggregates hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, offering instant token swaps, limit orders, and cross-chain exchanges across more than 50 blockchains. Advanced options such as gas borrowing, automatic slippage adjustment, and high-speed trading mode further streamline the user experience and optimize trading efficiency under current market conditions.

To complement Swap trading, Bitget Wallet delivers intelligent market analysis, including live candlestick charts, cross-chain trends, and popular token rankings. Tools like Smart Money tracking and MemeX equip users with insights to uncover new opportunities and trade with confidence.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 40 million users, it offers comprehensive on-chain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, and an NFT marketplace. Designed for everyone, from beginners to advanced traders, it supports mnemonic, MPC, and AA wallet options. With connections to over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300 million protection fund for your digital assets.

