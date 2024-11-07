(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Complete 60 Year Donor Recognition Project

- Sara Beth JoynerDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) are proud to announce the completion of a significant donor recognition project for Baylor Scott & White Irving Foundation, celebrating the hospital's 60th anniversary this year. The project includes five intricately designed window graphics that commemorate the names of every donor since the BSW Irving's inception, artistically arranged in a tree design to symbolize growth and community support over the decades.Using Artistic Solutions to Celebrate Six Decades of Community SupportThe Baylor Scott & White Irving Foundation was established to support what has grown into a major healthcare facility in Irving. Over the past 60 years, the hospital has been an integral part of the Irving community, growing and evolving to meet the healthcare needs of the area. This donor signage project by HAC & QAH elegantly captures BSW Irving's enduring legacy and the vital role donors have played in its history."Our collaboration with Baylor Scott & White Irving Foundation to create these window graphics has been a profoundly meaningful project for our team," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "We wanted to honor the legacy of the donors in a way that was visually stunning and deeply impactful, reflecting the growth and strength derived from six decades of community support."Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "The tree design was chosen for its symbolism of growth and life, qualities that perfectly reflect the hospital's journey and the community's continuous support. Each name incorporated into this design is a testament to the collective effort that has nurtured and sustained the hospital's mission over the years."Artistic Recognition of Historical ContributionsThe window graphics are prominently displayed, ensuring that visitors and staff are reminded of the community's generosity and its pivotal role in the hospital's development. This project not only enhances the aesthetic of the facility but also serves as a continuous inspiration for future generations of donors and healthcare professionals.About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing visual communications and artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm's success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as patient communication boards, digital signage, donor recognition signage, large scale murals and graphics, artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, sculptures, dimensional lettering, wayfinding signage, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, EDACPresident214-773-1298......Mercedes Burton, EDACDirector of Design972-730-6622......Website

Jerry Joyner

W And W Digital News

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.