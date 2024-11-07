(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With the new Casa Segura service for fixed broadband customers, MEO expands its agreement with Allot to complement Net Segura, creating unified fixed and mobile cybersecurity services.

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd . (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative intelligence and converged network-native security solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, today announced that Portugal's MEO will deploy a new security service named Casa Segura for its fixed broadband consumer customers. The service will be based on Allot HomeSecure, an Allot solution that was chosen by MEO in a deal that was signed late in 2023. Allot and MEO have agreed to a subscription-based business model, wherein Allot will be a partner for MEO's consumer security needs.

This unified experience will be facilitated by the Allot Security Management (ASM) solution. ASM unifies security services for mobile and fixed networks. With ASM, the end user, whether on their home network or the mobile network, enjoys a single, unified security experience drawing from a single unified threat database for both NetworkSecure and HomeSecure. The ASM solution also provides the CSP with comprehensive personalization capabilities and unifies customer management for both fixed and mobile security, making service activation, operation, and management simpler for the CSP.

Allot HomeSecure provides security for all devices connected to the home network including mobile devices, computers, home IoT, and smart appliances. It integrates into the existing home router with the addition of a thin software client that provides zero-touch home network visibility, cybersecurity, and parental controls without the need for any installation by the consumer. HomeSecure identifies and profiles connected home devices and can detect anomalous device behavior.

Allot NetworkSecure is a network-native cybersecurity service platform that offers zero-touch, clientless operation, requiring no application installation. With NetworkSecure, MEO offers its subscribers protection from the latest cybersecurity threats, including different types of malware such as ransomware, trojans, adware, viruses, and bots as well as phishing attacks.

“MEO's relationship with Allot goes back to 2020, when we launched Net Segura consumer security services based on Allot NetworkSecure,” said Tiago Silva Lopes, Director of Consumer Products at Altice Portugal.“We were encouraged by the great success of those services and decided to launch Casa Segura to work together with Net Segura and give our converged customers a unified solution that protects them from cyber threats both in and out of their homes.”

“As far as service adoption and retention rates go, we have been very impressed with the results of the NetworkSecure mobile solution at MEO. This is the result of an unparalleled zero-touch solution and the cooperation that Allot has enjoyed while working with MEO over the years,” said Vered Zur, CMO of Allot.“Now, with Allot HomeSecure, MEO will enjoy additional recurring revenue with a converged consumer solution that will satisfy the cybersecurity needs of their customers who are both mobile and broadband MEO subscribers.”

