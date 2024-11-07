Air Taxi Market To Reach USD 14 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Air Taxi size is expected to register 20% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by advancements in battery and propulsion technology.

Selbyville, Delaware , Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Taxi was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 14 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

This growth is primarily driven by advancements in battery and propulsion technologies, which are crucial for the development and operation of electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) vehicles. Significant improvements in battery energy density, charging speed, and overall efficiency have enhanced the performance of air taxis. Emerging solid-state Modern lithium-ion batteries offer higher energy storage, extending flight range and minimizing the need for frequent recharging. These advancements allow air taxis to operate more sustainably and efficiently, addressing key concerns related to the environmental impact of urban air mobility. Enhanced battery performance also minimize operational costs by reducing maintenance needs and fuel expenses, improving the economic viability of air taxis.

Request for a sample of this research report @









Advancements in propulsion systems, such as Distributed Electric Propulsion, provide increased reliability, better thrust-to-weight ratios, and quieter operations. DEP systems, utilizing multiple electric motors and propellers, not only improve safety through redundancy but also enhance the maneuverability and efficiency of air taxis.

The air taxi market is segmented by propulsion type, with categories including gasoline, electric, and hybrid. The electric segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period. Electric air taxis, powered by electric motors and batteries, are an environmentally friendly alternative, producing zero emissions during operation. These vehicles align with global efforts to reduce carbon footprints and contribute to sustainable urban transportation. They also offer quieter flights, reducing noise pollution in cities, and have lower operating and maintenance costs compared to traditional aircraft.

In terms of operation mode, the air taxi market is divided into autonomous and piloted air taxis. The piloted segment led the market with a revenue of over USD 8 billion by 2032. Piloted air taxis provide a safe and familiar experience, which is particularly valuable during the early stages of urban air mobility deployment.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

North America led the global air taxi market in 2023, holding over 30% of the market share. The region's dominance is driven by significant technological innovation, investment, and a favorable regulatory environment supporting urban air mobility services.

Air Taxi Market Players

Companies including Airbus, Boeing, Textron Aviation Inc., Beta Technologies, Volocopter GmbH, EHANG, Lilium N.V. are some firms working in air taxi industry.

The air taxi market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecasts in terms of revenue (USD Million & Units) from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Range



Intercity (100Km-400Km) Intracity (20Km-100Km)

Market, By Mode of Operation



Autonomous

Piloted



On-board piloted Remotely piloted above 8Mb

Market, By Propulsion Type



Gasoline



Turbine engines (Turbo)

Reciprocating (Piston) engines

Electric Hybrid

Market, By Application



Passenger transportation

Medical evacuation

Search and rescue

Cargo transportation Others

Market, By End User



Commercial Government & military

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ...