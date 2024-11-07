Leading Factor Driving The Premium Cosmetics Market In 2024: Rising Demand For Natural Cosmetics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The premium cosmetics market has rapidly expanded, expected to grow from $131.92 billion in 2023 to $145.64 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 10.4%. This growth is attributed to changing consumer preferences, brand prestige, influencer marketing, increased disposable income, and the luxury shopping experience.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Premium Cosmetics Market?

The premium cosmetics market is expected to grow rapidly, reaching $214.36 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.1%. Growth factors include personalization and sustainable beauty trends. Key trends are holistic wellness, inclusivity, and immersive retail experiences.

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Premium Cosmetics Market?

The increasing demand for natural cosmetics is projected to drive growth in the premium cosmetics market in the future. Natural cosmetics are formulated entirely from natural ingredients, with only minimal synthetic components like petrochemicals and parabens. Due to concerns about health risks associated with chemicals such as parabens, phthalates, and sodium lauryl sulfate, consumers perceive natural products as safer for both personal health and the environment.

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Premium Cosmetics Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, The Procter & Gamble Company, Christian Dior SE, Unilever plc, L'Oréal S.A., Henkel AG & Co KGaA, KAO Corporation, Chanel S.A., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Amway Corporation, Shiseido Company Ltd., Natura & Co, Ralph Lauren Corporation, LG Household & Health Care Ltd., Coty Inc., Amorepacific Corporation, Mary Kay Inc., Avon Products Inc.

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Premium Cosmetics Market Size?

Product innovations are a key trend in the premium cosmetics industry. Major firms in this sector are concentrating on product innovations to secure a competitive advantage.

What Are The Segments In The Global Premium Cosmetics Market?

1) By Product Type: Skin Care, Hair Care, Fragrances and Perfumes, Sun Care, Baby Care, Other Product Types

2) By Nature: Natural and Organic, Conventional

3) By Gender: Male, Female, Unisex

4) By Distributional Channel: Offline, Online

Asia-Pacific: Largest Region in the Premium Cosmetics Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the premium cosmetics market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the premium cosmetics report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Premium Cosmetics Market Defined?

Premium cosmetics are made from organic and high-quality ingredients and are priced higher than standard drugstore options. In response to consumer demand and a shift toward environmentally friendly materials, companies are replacing synthetic chemicals with natural components, enhancing mood, appearance, and self-esteem.

