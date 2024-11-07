Fraport Installs Advanced Passenger Scanners From Rohde & Schwarz At Frankfurt Airport Security Checkpoints

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Fraport has partnered with Rohde & Schwarz to modernize passenger security checkpoints at Frankfurt Airport. The contract involves the installation of over 100 new scanners.



Airport operator Fraport has contracted company Rohde & Schwarz to install 100 new security scanners at Frankfurt Airport. The equipment will be used both in existing security checkpoint lanes and in new checkpoints to be opened in the future. The scanners will be delivered over a period of three years.



Fraport chose Rohde & Schwarz based on the outstanding performance of its R&S QPS201 scanner model. The scanner combines the highest level of detection capabilities with efficient and intuitive procedures that benefit both passengers and staff. The R&S QPS201 scanner uses innovative millimeter-wave technology and AI-based algorithms to meet all regulatory requirements for detecting prohibited items, while also minimizing false alarm rates.



The contract is being awarded under Fraport's responsibility for the organization, management, and performance of aviation security checkpoints at Frankfurt Airport that was transferred from the German Federal Police in 2023. Tasks under this contract also include the procurement of security equipment.



Andreas Hägele, the head of Microwave Imaging at Rohde & Schwarz, comments:“We're proud to be part of this new model at Germany's biggest airport and to have gained Fraport's trust. This is the continuation of a long-term strategic partnership that is beneficial for both sides.”



Sascha König, Senior Vice President Aviation Passenger Process at Fraport AG, explains the investment:“We're pleased to be installing modern passenger scanners from Rohde & Schwarz at the security checkpoints over the coming months. We're continuing to work with our partners to roll out our modernization program for passenger checkpoints at Germany's biggest aviation hub. By using state-of-the-art technology, we're providing our customers and passengers with faster and more convenient security checkpoints, while maintaining the same high security standards.”



Rohde & Schwarz has served the aviation industry around the world since 2015. The scanners are approved by the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC), the US Transport Security Administration (TSA), and many other national agencies.





About Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport

Headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, Fraport AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, MDAX) is one of the world leading players in the global airport business. Fraport's portfolio of companies spans four continents with activities at 30 airports worldwide. The Fraport Group generated revenue of €4.0 billion and profit of some €430.5 million in fiscal year 2023 (Dec. 31). More than 168 million passengers overall used airports actively managed by Fraport in 2023.

Fraport's home-base Frankfurt Airport (FRA) is strategically located in the heart of Europe at the junction of vital intermodal road, rail and air networks. The surrounding Frankfurt Rhine-Main-Neckar region serves as an economic powerhouse and logistics hub for Europe and the world. In 2023, FRA welcomed some 59.4 million passengers and handled about 1.9 million metric tons of cargo.







Rohde & Schwarz



Rohde & Schwarz is striving for a safer and connected world with its Test & Measurement, Technology Systems and Networks & Cybersecurity Divisions. For 90 years, the global technology group has pushed technical boundaries with developments in cutting-edge technologies. The company's leading-edge products and solutions empower industrial, regulatory and government customers to attain technological and digital sovereignty. The privately owned, Munich based company can act independently, long-term and sustainably. Rohde & Schwarz generated net revenue of EUR 2.93 billion in the 2023/2024 fiscal year (July to June). On June 30, 2024, Rohde & Schwarz had around 14,400 employees worldwide.





R&S® is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.



