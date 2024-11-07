Nurol Makina UK Selects METCLOUD As Their UK Cybersecure Sovereign Cloud Provider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BIRMINGHAM , UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Nurol Makina UK (NMS UK) has recently procured a factory facility in Leamington Spa that will allow the production of several hundred next generation armoured vehicles.The company has a well-established and strong service history with the Turkish and its range of has become a popular choice for UN peacekeepers, including Malaysian forces operating in Lebanon, and UNIFIL forces that were deployed to the Sahel region including Mali. Armored vehicles have also found export success with vehicle fleets in 20+ countries including Hungary, and sales of the company's lighter vehicle, the NMS 4×4 to Estonia.“We would like to export the new next generation vehicles from the UK and build the country's defence industrial base yet further,” commented David Zevulun, Managing Director at NMUK. David went on to say that“Our relationship with the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) demands that we have the very best secure cloud systems. Data security is paramount in the Defence sector”About Nurol Makina UK (NMUK)With over 40 years of experience in engineering and defence technology, NMSUK is known for its innovative designs and advanced manufacturing capabilities. Specialising in 4x4 tactical armoured vehicles, the company serves military and security units across Turkey, the Middle East, Far East, Africa, and Europe. NMSUK has established a new production facility in the West Midlands to enhance its international presence, aiming to produce protected patrol vehicles that meet UK government standards.The Need for Sovereign Cloud SolutionsAs NMSUK expands and faces stringent defence industry regulations, the need for secure and compliant cloud services becomes paramount. METCLOUD 's secure sovereign cloud solutions offer a framework that ensures all sensitive data and operations remain within a safe environment, providing NMSUK with complete control over its critical information.Partnership Highlights· Exclusive Provider: METCLOUD was chosen because of its reputation in the UK Defence sector.· Compliance and Security: METCLOUD will support NMUK with strict compliance requirements , safeguarding sensitive data, and enabling operational efficiency.· Operational Support: METCLOUD will manage NMUK's cloud services and cybersecurity infrastructure, allowing the company to focus on its core manufacturing and defence technology competencies.Quote from Ian Vickers, CEO of METCLOUD:“We are extremely pleased to support NMUK in this new exciting chapter of their evolution. The UK Defence Sector has an incredible history in providing the world with advanced technologies. METCLOUD is proud to play a pivotal role in NMUK journey”.Future-Proofing DefenceAs Nurol Makina continues to expand its international footprint with a new manufacturing hub in Leamington Spa, METCLOUD will be pivotal in protecting its critical assets. This partnership enhances Nurol Makina's capabilities and reinforces its mission to enable security forces around the world to conduct missions safely and effectively amid increasing global conflicts.The collaboration between METCLOUD and NMS UK underscores a shared commitment to innovation, security, and resilience in the dynamic defence industry landscape.If you have further inquiries or need more information about METCLOUD's services, please contact us at:

