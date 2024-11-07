Russian Strike On Kherson On Wed Evening Leaves One Dead, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of November 6, Russian attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, killing one person and injuring another.

That is according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“Last night, Russians attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. The body of a dead man was unblocked from the rubble of a house destroyed by strike,” the report says.

It is also noted that a 58-year-old woman sustained explosive trauma, injuries to her arms and head. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

According to the Kherson City Military Administration, Russian troops fired 15 times at the localities of the city's territorial community between 6 a.m. on November 6 and 6 a.m. on November 7. Damage was recorded in Kherson, Zelenivka, Komyshany, and Antonivka. In particular, at least 13 private houses, 7 multi-story buildings, an administrative building, a university and a lyceum, two sections of a gas pipeline, a car, and a garage were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked 21 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, killing one person and wounding eight others.