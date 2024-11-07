Japanese PM, Trump Agree To Boost Japan-US Alliance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Shigeru Ishiba and US President-elect Donald on Thursday confirmed that they will work closely together to bring alliance to new heights, Japan's Foreign said.

Ishiba and Trump also agreed to realize a meeting in-person at the earliest possible opportunity which would be convenient for both sides, the ministry said in a press release.

Asked by reporters after the phone talks how he would respond if Trump sought an increase in defense spending, Ishiba said, "How we should share the burden is not only a matter of money and capabilities, but also how we should conduct operations."

"I would like to have vigorous discussions toward strengthening the Japan-US alliance from various perspectives, not just in terms of monetary amount, but also in terms of equipment and operations," the premier said.

According to Kyodo News Agency, the Japanese government is aiming to arrange an in-person meeting between Ishiba and Trump at an early date.

Japan and the US have been deepening their alliance to tackle common challenges and make the Indo-Pacific "a free and open" region.

During his first term as US president, Trump built a personal rapport with Japan's then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who underscored the importance of the longtime security alliance amid China's increasing assertiveness and North Korea's nuclear and missile development. (end)

