Kuwait's Defense Ministry Anti-WMD Department Marks Global Environment Protection Event
Date
11/7/2024 5:09:45 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Defense's anti-Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) department marked on Thursday the International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict.
The event, organized by the Kuwait Environment Protection Society (KEPS) and the Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) represented by Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), focused on the effects of landmines on the environment.
In a statement, the Ministry of Defense said that the event included a workshop on the repercussions of mines on the environment and the important role played by the Defense Ministry's anti-WMD department in demining operations, evacuating affected individuals, and implementing all necessary measures to prevent collateral damage. (end)
ahk
