Yemeni Chairman Of Leadership Council Congratulates Trump On Winning Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the Yemeni Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi on Thursday congratulated candidate Donald on winning the 2024 US Presidential Elections.

This came in a congratulatory cable sent by Al-Alimi to US President-elect Donald Trump and published on his official website after officially announcing his victory in the over his rival Kamala Harris.

Al-Alimi commended the previous Trump administration for its stance with Yemen, its people, and the legitimate leadership, as well as its aspirations to restore state institutions and overthrow the Houthi militia coup.

He praised the United State's firm commitment to continue working with the UN and international community to end the war in Yemen and achieve peace in accordance with national, regional and international references, most notably Security Council Resolution No. 2216. (end) sns

