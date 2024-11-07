Israeli Occupation Legislates Law To Oppress Families Of Palestinian Resistance Fighters

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- In a move that could be described an escalation of abusive policies, the Israeli occupations' parliament (Knesset) passed a law on Thursday permitting the forced expulsion of Palestinian families whose relatives are resisting the Israeli occupiers.

Passed with 61 votes in favor and 41 against, the law -- introduced by Likud party member Hanoch Milwidsky -- is another oppressive tactic in a long-standing campaign targeting Palestinians.

According to the news site Arab 48, the law authorizes expulsion if a family member was found to have known of an alleged plan and did not attempt to prevent it.

The law specifies that those holding the Israeli occupation's identification would be deported outside so-called Israel and the occupied 1967 territories for a period of seven years, while those from the occupied territories would face a ten-year expulsion.

This legislation is the latest in a long line of discriminatory measures aimed at collectively punishing Palestinians, it follows unjust policies like house demolitions and travel restrictions that have long impacted the Palestinian people.

Supporters of the law argue that the perpetrators of the attacks would refrain from carrying out the operation if they know that their family members would be punished because of it, and the draft argued that house demolitions alone do not effectively prevent attacks. (end)

