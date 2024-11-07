BJP Slams Cong On J&K Assembly Resolution On Restoration Of Special Status
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The BJP on Thursday came down heavily on the congress over the passage of a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly seeking restoration of special status, and asked the party leadership if it stands for terrorism.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, senior party leader Smriti Irani also asked if the Congress-led“INDI alliance” stands against the“economic and constitutional interests” of Jammu and Kashmir as well the rights that the tribals, Dalits, OBCs, women and children received after revocation of Article 370.
“What they seek is special status for themselves, not the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.
The BJP is up in arms against the Omar Abdullah government after the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday passed the resolution asking the Centre to hold dialogue with elected representatives for restoration of special status of the erstwhile state.
The Congress is not part of the Jammu and Kashmir government despite fighting the polls in alliance with the National Conference
BJP members continued to protest in the J-K Assembly on Thursday against the resolution and three party MLAs were marshalled out on the directions of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.
Reacting to the developments, Irani said,“Today, I stand as an Indian citizen outraged at the attempt by Congress-led INDI alliance to bring to the floor of the House a resolution that stands against the Indian Constitution and opinion of the SC of India.”
“I am today joined in my outrage by the people of India and the 'karyakartas' of the BJP,” she added.
Irani said the resolution passed by the“INDI alliance led by the Congress,” brings to the fore many questions
“The Congress leadership, particularly the Gandhi family, need to answer, do they stand for terrorism and stand against development of Jammu and Kashmir. Do they stand for the breaking of India rather than stand and abide by the Constitution,” she asked.
“The question that the Congress-led leadership has to answer, particularly in the states of Jharkhand and Maharashtra, is do they stand against the valour of the citizens who donned uniforms in the Indian armed forces to protect us better,” she added.
