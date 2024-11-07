Baozun To Announce Third Quarter Financial Results Of 2024 Unaudited Financial Results On November 21, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) ("Baozun", the "Company" or the "Group"), a leading brand e-commerce solution provider and digital commerce enabler in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended
September 30, 2024
on
Thursday, November 21, 2024, before the open of
U.S.
markets.
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the earnings at
6:30 a.m. Eastern Time
on
Thursday, November 21, 2024
(7:30 p.m.
Beijing
time on the same day).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|
United States:
|
1-888-317-6003
|
Hong Kong:
|
800-963-976
|
Singapore:
|
800-120-5863
|
Mainland China:
|
4001-206-115
|
International:
|
1-412-317-6061
|
Passcode:
|
5542701
A replay of the conference call may be accessible through
November 28, 2024
by dialing the following numbers:
|
United States:
|
1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
1-412-317-0088
|
Canada:
|
855-669-9658
|
Replay Access Code:
|
8102663
A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Baozun's website at . An archived webcast will be available through the same link following the call.
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the
U.S.
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continues," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance," "going forward," "looking forward," "outlook" or other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baozun's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to Baozun's filings with the
United States Securities and Exchange Commission
and its announcements, notices or other documents published on the website of
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof and is based on assumptions that
Baozun
believes to be reasonable as of this date, and
Baozun
undertakes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
About
Baozun Inc.
Founded in 2007,
Baozun Inc.
is a leader in brand e-commerce service, brand management, and digital commerce service. It serves more than 450 brands from various industries and sectors around the world, including East and
Southeast Asia,
Europe
and
North America.
Baozun Inc.
comprises three major business lines --
Baozun
e-Commerce (BEC),
Baozun Brand Management
(BBM) and
Baozun International
(BZI) and is committed to accelerating high-quality and sustainable growth. Driven by the principle that "Technology Empowers the Future Success", Baozun's business lines are devoted to empowering their clients' business and navigating their new phase of development.
For more information, please visit .
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Baozun Inc.
Ms.
Wendy Sun
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Baozun Inc.
