(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Packet Brokers Market, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service provides an in-depth analysis of the global network packet brokers (NPBs) industry. The base year for this analysis is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2028.
NPBs are segmented by product capacity, modules, end users, and geography. In an intensely competitive landscape, companies must bring products to market swiftly. 400 gig (G) NPBs is the fastest-growing segment, driven by unmatched throughput and network performance, and it is followed by the 100 G segment.
In addition, providing a holistic product portfolio that includes test access points (TAPs), probes, and other network-related products gives companies a competitive edge.
As networks become more complex, the demand for sophisticated NPBs will grow, and vendors must continuously upgrade their products with new features and functionalities. Adding intelligence to NPB products is vendors' key focus area. Moreover, owing to the increasing network complexity, demand for innovative products, including network packet slicing, data masking, and load balancing, is increasing.
Growth Opportunity Universe in Network Packet Brokers Market
Cloud-based NPBs Mergers and Acquisitions Growing Need for Holistic Portfolios
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in the Global Network Packet Brokers Market
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Network Packet Brokers Industry
Ecosystem in the Global Network Packet Brokers Market
Scope of Analysis Segmentation Distribution Channels
Companies to Action (C2A), Global Network Packet Brokers Market
Competitive Environment Key Competitors
Growth Generator in the Global Network Packet Brokers Market
Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Driver Analysis Growth Restraints Growth Restraint Analysis Forecast Considerations Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Capacity Revenue Forecast by Modules Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast by End User Revenue Forecast Analysis Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis
Best Practices Recognition in the Global Network Packet Brokers Market
Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN07112024004107003653ID1108860545
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.