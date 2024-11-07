Making Waves At Fintech Surge 2024, Softpak Establishes Its Presence In The GCC With Surprising Announcements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SoftPak debuts in GCC at Fintech Surge 2024, showcasing UREBAL and fintech solutions, drawing interest from regional finance leaders for scalable innovation.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dubai– October 16, 2024 – Fintech Surge 2024, Powered by GITEX Global, was held at Dubai Harbour, marking the entry of many big and small players in the fintech, software development, and tech market. Of all these players, SoftPak Systems appeared as the fintech 'new kid on the block,' which marked its maiden voyage in the GCC region by bringing its tried and tested portfolio of portfolio management, wealth management, and risk assessment solutions that attracted financial institutions as much as technology leaders.SoftPak, despite being new to the GCC region, is an established brand in the United States. Headquartered in Wayland Massachusetts, their Universal Rebalancing Software (UREBAL) has won multiple accolades from GoodFirms , and Clutch, having been noticed in numerous publications, interviews and posts worldwide.Fintech Surge, brought to you by GITEX Global, is recognized as the world's largest tech exhibition and serves as an international demonstration of innovations shaping the future of society and industry. This year alone saw the participation of over 6,500 individuals, out of which 1,800 were startups and 1,200 investors coming together for a record-setting convergence of technological prowess and innovation. Fintech Surge 2024 focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud solutions coupled with high-security applications. This further showed how these technologies transform areas ranging from drug discovery to urban planning and even to asset management. This program was guided by five thematic days, and it has to be said that the Tuesday, "AI Super Tuesday," was impressive.Considering AI for its transformative role in sectors like health, transport, and finance, prominent tech players outlined how intelligent technologies are ushering in revolutions across industries as discussions stretched from the role that AI is playing in compressing timelines for drug discovery to sustaining aerospace technologies more sustainably. It was all forward-looking partnerships, including a good example of the sort AWS offered with e& in terms of a $1 billion alliance to accelerate cloud solutions in the region. These solutions, powered by such a strong focus on AI, fit in with just about everything that is set to future-proof the industry by application of smart technologies. This is where SoftPak's innovative edge truly becomes a game-changer as it impacts the region's fintech landscape among heavy industry giants. These flagship products of the company, namely their Universal Rebalancer, or UREBAL for portfolio management for its tax-aware rebalancing, captured the attention of asset managers and financial service providers in the GCC due to their scalability, precision, and adaptability.Indeed, given that the focus of the financial institutions in the region lies in cost efficiency, scalability, and seamless compliance, SoftPak has successfully met all these needs and thus validated the unique strengths of the company in an increasingly digitally transformed market. "The interest we saw at Fintech Surge 2024 signals a huge need for adaptive and AI-enabling fintech solutions in the GCC," said Naaz Scheik , CEO of SoftPak. "As we expand our reach here, we continue to focus on providing solutions that are technologically advanced yet tailored to the specific needs of this market. We're thankful for the opportunity to connect with thought leaders and potential partners through events like GITEX Global and further our mission to drive digital transformation in finance."Fintech Surge also served as testimony to GITEX Global playing the role of a true global collaboration catalyst, being the place where innovators and investors meet to have their discussions and potentially discover collaborations. Such relationships have deepened because of the strategic MoU signed between KAOUN and the Digital Dubai Authority with the objective of improving the tech strategy in Dubai. These partnerships and the rest formed during the event marked the way for subsequent regional growth. The event focused on the development of emerging technologies and collaboration, which is also SoftPak's mission: to provide impactful solutions that are scalable across the GCC. Participants consisted of professionals from financial institutions and investment firms, as well as tech providers, which made them take an interest in SoftPak's capabilities and its role as an easily applicable partner for Middle Eastern fintech transformation to ensure the company becomes an exciting player in this pivotal area.As GITEX Global continues with themes such as "Cybersecurity Day" and the World Future Economy Digital Leaders' Summit, SoftPak hopes that there will be other opportunities to influence the direction of the GCC's fintech industry. Being a part of Fintech Surge further cements its innovative nature and the value that it can bring as a partner in the regional tech ecosystem.

Nasir Nazir

SoftPak Financial Systems. Inc

+1 302-232-8040

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.