(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Louisiana Mesothelioma Center

NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to a current or former construction worker in any parish in Louisiana who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma to please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. The lawyers at the Gori Law Firm literally have decades worth of experience assisting construction workers who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer, they consistently get the best compensation results for their clients, and they go above and beyond for their clients. The Gori Law Firm also has an office in the CBD of New Orleans.

"The reason we are so focused in on construction workers with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana is because people like this might have had so much exposure to asbestos. When we say so much exposure to asbestos-we mean daily-especially if the construction worker was working new construction before the early 1980s or if they were involved in remodeling or in commercial construction tenant improvements. Construction workers is a big tent including carpenters, plumbers, drywall hangers, electricians, HVAC specialists, flooring installers, roofers as well as laborers.

"If your husband or dad is a current or former construction worker with just diagnosed lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Louisiana, please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm has no equal in Louisiana when it comes to client compensation for mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer."

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana.

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

Michael Thomas

Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.