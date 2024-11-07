Suicide At GIP Mall In Noida: Woman Jumps Off 4Th Floor Of Sector 18 Mall, 'Was In Depression'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a shocking incident, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Noida woman jumped off 4th floor of GIP mall on Wednesday and died. She came to visit the GIP Mall in Station Sector 39 area on Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as Akanksha Sood, who was in depression dur to the divorce proceeding and may have taken this step , said the police.

Following the incident, she was admitted to a hospital for in critical condition, where she died.

Akanksha was married in the year 2017 and she was having a dispute with her husband. She even had left her mobile phone at home.

Ram Badan Singh, DCP, Noida, said, as quoted by ANI,“After 9:30 pm yesterday, through the fire exit stairs, a woman entered and reached the 4th floor. She jumped and died by suicide...her name is Akansha, her family was informed...her brother and sister-in-law said that in 2017, she had got married and she stayed only 15 days at her husband's house, since then divorce proceedings have been going on and she was in depression...”

Previous incidents:

Two weeks ago, a man attempted to jump from the 12th floor of Supertech Capetown Society in Noida. But a couple of neighbours rushed in just in time and managed to stop him. One of the rescuers still had his toothbrush in his mouth when he helped save the man.

According to the details, the young man is a tenant in the society. He was depressed after losing his job and this led him to try and take his own life.

Suicide helplines:

If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, it's crucial to reach out for help. You're not alone, and support is available.

Please consider contacting a trusted friend, family member or mental health professional. You can also reach out to a helpline for confidential support and guidance:

AASRA: +91-9820466726

With agency inputs.