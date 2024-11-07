Economic Turmoil Hits Brazil’S Farms: Further 20.5% Surge In Bankruptcy Filings

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian agricultural sector experienced a significant uptick in companies seeking judicial recovery during the third quarter of 2024. This trend reflects broader economic challenges affecting various industries across the country.



According to the RGF Judicial Recovery Monitor , 264 agricultural companies were undergoing judicial recovery by the end of the third quarter, a 20.5% increase from the previous period. The surge stems from falling commodity prices, rising production costs, and high debt levels among rural producers.



The third quarter saw 39 new agricultural companies entering judicial recover , more than double the 15 filings from the second quarter. During the same period, 18 companies exited the process.



Five activities account for 75% of judicial recoveries in the agricultural sector: soybean cultivation (80 companies), beef cattle raising (54), sugar cane cultivation (42), land preparation services (12), and corn cultivation (11).



Geographically, São Paulo and Goiás lead with 46 agricultural companies each undergoing recovery, followed by Mato Grosso (43) and Rio Grande do Sul (35).







The trend extends beyond agriculture, affecting various sectors in Brazil. The total number of companies in judicial recovery reached 4,408 in the third quarter, a 4.4% increase from the previous quarter and the highest level in 15 months.



RGF partner Rodrigo Gallegos noted that the increase in judicial recovery filings reflects a short-term strategy of debt renegotiation without addressing underlying structural issues. He emphasized the importance of combining debt renegotiation with improved revenue generation.



The analysis suggests that judicial recovery cases will likely continue to rise due to high interest rates and credit restrictions. Companies with substantial debt face challenges in meeting financial obligations amid scarce credit availability.

Economic Turmoil Hits Brazil's Farms: Further 20.5% Surge in Bankruptcy Filings

Minas Gerais saw the largest increase in companies seeking judicial recovery, with 47 new cases bringing the total to 297. Rio Grande do Sul followed with 35 new cases, reaching 396 companies. São Paulo, however, experienced a slight decrease, dropping from 1,279 to 1,255 companies in judicial recovery.



This situation underscores the complex economic landscape facing Brazilian businesses, highlighting the need for strategic planning and adaptability in challenging market conditions.

