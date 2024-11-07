Totvs, JSL, And Santos Brasil: Navigating Brazil’S Economic Tides In Q3 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the third quarter of 2024, three major players in Brazil's logistics and sectors - Totvs, JSL, and Santos Brasil - released their results, painting a complex picture of the country's economic landscape. Each company faced unique challenges and opportunities, reflecting the diverse nature of Brazil's business environment.

Totvs: Tech Giant Faces Headwinds

Totvs, a leading software company, reported a 32% decrease in consolidated net profit, reaching R$ 295.8 million ($51.9 million). Despite this setback, the company's consolidated net revenue grew by 16.7% compared to the previous year, totaling R$ 1.329 billion ($233.2 million).



The company's EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) showed a 21.5% increase, reaching R$ 337.7 million ($59.2 million). Totvs attributed its revenue growth to a focus on expanding recurring revenue in both Management and Business Performance operations.



However, Totvs faced challenges in its Techfin area. Revenue in this sector decreased by 19.9% year-on-year, impacted by difficulties in the agribusiness sector due to drought and delayed rainfall in key regions.





JSL: Logistics Firm Rides the Wave

In contrast to Totvs, JS , a road logistics company, reported a 25.3% increase in adjusted net profit, reaching R$ 72.2 million ($12.7 million). The company's adjusted EBITDA grew by 18.7%, totaling R$ 466.4 million ($81.8 million).



JSL's revenue also saw a significant boost, rising 17% to R$ 2.352 billion ($412.6 million). The company's CEO, Ramon Garcia de Alcaraz, attributed this growth to both internal and external factors, including an increase in new contracts and strong performance across various economic sectors.



The company's strategy of diversifying its contract portfolio has paid off, with new contracts reaching R$ 2.2 billion ($386 million) in the third quarter alone. This approach has helped JSL protect itself against sectoral variations.

Santos Brasil: Port Operator Sails Ahead

Santos Brasil, a port operator, reported the most impressive growth among the three companies. Its net profit surged by 55.5% compared to the previous year, reaching R$ 216.2 million ($37.9 million).



The company's EBITDA grew by 57.6%, totaling R$ 406.3 million ($71.3 million). Net revenue also saw a significant increase of 43.2%, reaching R$ 764.3 million ($134.1 million).



Santos Brasil's CFO, Daniel Dorea, attributed this growth to a general increase across various operations, including exports, imports, and cabotage. The company's container and general cargo terminals saw a 51.2% revenue increase, reflecting higher container volumes and improved ticket prices.







