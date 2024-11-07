Minerva Foods Navigates Challenging Q3 Amid Market Shifts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Minerva Foods, a leading South American beef exporter, faced a complex landscape in the third quarter of 2024.



The company reported a net of R$94.1 million ($16.5 million), marking a 33% decrease from the previous year. This decline occurred despite record-breaking revenue and EBITDA figures.



The company's net revenue reached an all-time high of R$8.5 billion ($1.49 billion), up 20.3% year-over-year. This growth stemmed from strong export performance, with international sales accounting for 60% of total revenue.



Minerva's EBITDA also hit a record R$813 million ($142.6 million), rising 13.9% compared to the same period in 2023. These positive results were driven by robust cattle supply, particularly in Brazil.



The company's total cattle slaughter increased by 16.9% year-over-year, reaching 1.096 million head. This surge in production volume helped offset some of the financial pressures faced by the company.







However, Minerva's profitability was impacted by rising costs and debt-related expenses. The acquisition of Marfrig's South American assets, while strategically important, led to increased financial obligations.



This move expanded Minerva's operational capacity but also added to its debt burden. The company's leverage ratio, measured as Net Debt/EBITDA , stood at 2.6 times.

Minerva's Financial Performance

This figure, while an improvement from the previous year, reflects the ongoing challenge of balancing growth investments with financial stability. Minerva's management faces the task of integrating new assets while managing debt levels.



Export markets remained a bright spot for Minerva. The company maintained its position as South America's largest beef exporter, with a market share of approximately 20%.



This strong international presence helped buffer against domestic market fluctuations. Minerva's performance reflects broader trends in the global meat industry.



Increasing demand from markets like China and the United States has bolstered export-oriented producers. However, these companies must navigate currency fluctuations and geopolitical uncertainties.



The company's free cash flow generation remained solid at R$667.3 million ($117.1 million) for the quarter. This financial flexibility provides Minerva with options for debt management and potential future investments.



However, the company must balance these opportunities with the need for prudent financial management. Looking ahead, Minerva faces both opportunities and challenges.



The integration of newly acquired assets could lead to operational synergies and increased market share. However, the company must navigate potential market volatility and manage its debt load effectively.



Minerva's results underscore the complex dynamics of the global meat industry. While demand remains strong, producers must adapt to changing market conditions, regulatory environments, and consumer preferences.



In short, the company's ability to balance growth initiatives with financial stability will be crucial in the coming quarters.

