Atlético-MG’S Reserve Squad Falls To Atlético-GO In Brazilian Championship

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Atlético Mineiro's reserve team suffered a late defeat against Atlético Goianiense. The match took place at Estádio Antônio Accioly on Wednesday. Janderson's goal in the closing minutes sealed a 1-0 victory for the home side.



This loss marks Atlético-MG's third consecutive game without a win in the Brazilian Championship. The team remains in 10th place with 41 points. Despite the win, Atlético-GO stays at the bottom of the table with 25 points.



Both teams now shift their focus to different competitions. Atlético-MG faces Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil final return leg on Sunday. They need to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first leg to claim the title.



Atlético-GO returns to league action on Saturday. They host Red Bull Bragantino at Antônio Accioly for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship.



The match began with Atlético-MG creating the first chance after 17 minutes. Bruno Fuchs found Bernard on the left flank. Bernard's low cross reached Vargas, who shot from close range. Goalkeeper Ronaldo made the save, but the play was ruled offside.







Atlético-GO responded in the 26th minute. Derek cut inside from the right and shot from outside the box. Gabriel Delfim was alert and made a good save to deny the hosts.



Four minutes later, Atlético-GO threatened again. Alejo Cruz's free-kick found Luiz Fernando, who headed the ball. Gabriel Delfim palmed it away to keep the score level.



Atlético-MG had another opportunity just before halftime. Alisson received the ball on the right, cut inside, and shot. Ronaldo dove to make the save.

The visitors started the second half strongly. Alisson's cross was parried by Ronaldo. Rubens volleyed the rebound, but his shot went wide.



In the 53rd minute, Atlético-MG came close again. Rubens crossed to the far post, and Igor Rabello headed the ball. Ronaldo made an excellent save to deny the goal.



Atlético-MG continued to push for a goal. Guilherme Arana tried a long-range shot, but Ronaldo was equal to it. Later, Palacios received a through ball and shot across goal, but missed the target.



Just when a draw seemed likely, Atlético-GO struck. Baralhas played a perfect pass to Janderson in the box. The striker's low shot beat Gabriel Delfim, giving the home team a late victory.

