عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation To The 4Th Virtual Capital Markets Day


11/7/2024 4:06:38 AM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the 4th virtual Capital Markets Day
07.11.2024 / 08:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the 4th virtual Capital Markets Day

The Executive Board of Deutsche Rohstoff AG is pleased to invite interested investors and capital market participants to the 4th virtual Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, 20 November 2024 at 10:30 a.m.

Agenda

10:30 a.m.: Welcome by the Executive Board
10:35 a.m.: Operational Development & Outlook, Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO
11:15 a.m.: Q&A
11:30 a.m.: Financial Performance & Efficiency Gains, Henning Doering, CFO
11:55 a.m.: Q&A
12:15 p.m.: End of Event


You will receive access to the livestream and Q&A session upon registration.

Register here for the Capital Markets Day. If the link does not work, registration is also available on our website at .

Please note, that photo and video recordings (including sound) will be made during the event. By participating, you consent to the unrestricted use of these recordings for public relations purposes related to the event series.

Please note that the Capital Markets Day will be held exclusively in German.

We look forward to welcoming you on 20 November 2024.


Mannheim, 7 November 2024


Contact
Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Phone: +49 621 490 817 0
...



07.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76
WKN: A0XYG7
Indices: Scale
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2024319


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN07112024004691010666ID1108860241


EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search