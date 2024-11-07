EQS-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Manz AG receives follow-up order from renowned automotive supplier for high-volume inverter assembly line

Manz AG receives follow-up order from renowned automotive supplier for high-volume inverter assembly line

Assembly line encompasses highly complex process steps in its interlinking

and process expertise of Manz convinces Order volume in the low double-digit million-euro range Reutlingen, November 7, 2024 – Manz AG, a global high-tech equipment manufacturer with an extensive technology portfolio, receives a follow-up order from a global tier 1 supplier for a high-volume assembly line for inverters in the low double-digit million-euro range. The order will be recognized in sales and earnings in the second half of 2025 and upon final acceptance of the modern assembly line by the customer in the first quarter of 2026. Dr. Ulrich Brahms, CEO of Manz AG, comments:“We are very pleased that we were able to convince our customer of our innovative automation and process expertise with the successful realization of the first assembly line in Eastern Europe. The follow-up order that we have now won underscores the success of our partnership-based and long-term philosophy and illustrates how important our company's global presence is for our customers – also with regard to reliable and comprehensive after-sales services.” The inverter's task is to provide the DC battery voltage to the three-phase electric drive as a pulsed and modulated alternating current. Depending on the respective driving situation, up to 230 kW of drive power is possible. At the same time, the inverter acts recuperatively and charges the battery during negative acceleration. This assembly line for high production volumes, which will be delivered and installed by Manz at the customer's newly built Mexican production plant, comprises various process steps that are highly complex in their interlinking – from laser welding and screwdriving on 6-axis robots, to plasma cleaning and leak testing, to camera inspection of plug connections. The inverters produced on the new assembly line are intended to meet demand in the North American market for a well-known German OEM.

About Manz AG

As a high-tech mechanical engineering company, Manz AG develops best-in-class production solutions for lithium-ion batteries as well as for electronic components and devices for its customers. This makes Manz an innovative pioneer for the global megatrends of electromobility and digitalization. Manz covers the entire range of modern production solutions: from customer-specific individual machines for laboratory production or pilot and small-series production to standardized modules and systems to turnkey lines for efficient mass production. Customers benefit from high resource efficiency with higher throughput and shorter time-to-market. With currently around 1,200 employees, the Manz Group develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Italy, China and Taiwan. There are also sales and service subsidiaries in the USA and India. Manz AG was founded in 1987 and generated consolidated sales of 249.2 million EUR in the 2023 financial year with the two segments Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions. The shares (ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).



