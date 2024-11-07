Invitation To The Q3 Earnings Webcast On 14 November 2024
Invitation to the Q3 earnings webcast on 14 November 2024
Invitation to the Q3 earnings webcast on 14 November 2024
Hamburg, 7 November 2024 – MPC Capital AG (ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4), an investment and asset manager in the maritime and energy infrastructure sector, will publish its key figures for the first nine months and the third quarter of 2024 on Thursday, 14 November 2024 at 7:00 a.m. CET.
A webcast will be held on Thursday, 14 November 2024 at 8:30 a.m. CET. CEO Constantin Baack and CFO Dr. Philipp Lauenstein will present the Group results for the first nine months of 2024 and give a business update. The webcast will be held in English.
There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. A recording of the webcast will be published on the company's website afterwards. The webcast presentation will be available on 14 November 2024 from 08:30 CET on the website:
Q3 earnings webcast information:
Date:
14 November 2024
Time:
8:30 a.m. CET
Duration:
60 minutes incl. Q&A
Sign up for and access the webcast here:
Contact
MPC Capital AG
Stefan Zenker
Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Phone +49 40 38022 4347
Email ...
