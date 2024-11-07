Invitation to the Q3 earnings webcast on 14 November 2024

EQS-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Invitation to the Q3 webcast on 14 November 2024

Hamburg, 7 November 2024 – MPC Capital AG (ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4), an and asset manager in the maritime and infrastructure sector, will publish its key figures for the first nine months and the third quarter of 2024 on Thursday, 14 November 2024 at 7:00 a.m. CET.

A webcast will be held on Thursday, 14 November 2024 at 8:30 a.m. CET. CEO Constantin Baack and CFO Dr. Philipp Lauenstein will present the Group results for the first nine months of 2024 and give a business update. The webcast will be held in English.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. A recording of the webcast will be published on the company's website afterwards. The webcast presentation will be available on 14 November 2024 from 08:30 CET on the website:

Q3 earnings webcast information:

Date:

14 November 2024

Time:

8:30 a.m. CET

Duration:

60 minutes incl. Q&A

Sign up for and access the webcast here:

Contact

MPC Capital AG

Stefan Zenker

Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

Phone +49 40 38022 4347

Email ...





