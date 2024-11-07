Meteorology Department Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be hazy at places at first, becoming moderate in temperature to relatively hot daytime and mild by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will fine, the report added, warning of expected strong wind and high sea to the north by noon.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 06 - 16 KT, gusting to 23 KT daytime.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 06 - 16 KT, reaching to 23 KT to the north by noon.

Sea state inshore will be 2 - 3 ft, rising to 4 ft at times; while offshore will be 3 - 3 ft, rising to 7 ft to the north by noon.

Visibility inshore will bee 4 - 8 km, while offshore will be 5 - 10 km.

