US, China Must 'Get Along': Chinese President

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said that China and US must find the right way to get along, following his comments on Donald Trump's announcement of winning the US presidential election.

Xi urged the two countries to find the right way to get along in the new era, so as to benefit both countries and the wider world, according to China's news agency (Xinhua).

He expressed hope that the two sides will uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, strengthen dialogue and communication, properly manage differences and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump had declared his victory in the US election, announcing that he would become the 47th president of the United States. No official body had announced the final results of the election.

US Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris accepted the election results in a speech delivered at Howard University, where she reaffirmed her commitment to accepting the results, despite them not aligning with the expectations of her campaign and supporters.

