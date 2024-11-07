Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Lebanon Exceeds 3,000 People : OCHA

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) affirmed that more than 3,000 people have been killed and more than 13,000 others have been so far, as the Israeli aggression on Lebanon continues and intensifies.

OCHA said in its latest report on the situation in Lebanon that the updated death toll is 58 per cent higher than during the 34-day conflict in 2006.

OCHA said that an estimated 1.3 million people have been displaced, both within Lebanon and into neighboring countries, 33 per cent more than the number of people displaced in the previous war.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, 185 children were among the victims, while 1,206 others were injured since Oct. 7, 2023.

The UN office said the "already dire humanitarian crisis" is being exacerbated by intensified Israeli airstrikes and displacement orders. Since Sept. 23, 2024, the Israeli occupation army has issued displacement orders for more than 160 villages and over 130 buildings in conflict-affected regions of Lebanon.

These orders have forced residents to immediately flee their homes, leading to significant risks and challenges as families seek safety amidst ongoing hostilities and insecurity, OCHA said.

Meanwhile, the Education sector, which has faced significant challenges with at least 60 percent of public schools repurposed as shelters and nearly 400 schools reportedly closed due to insecurity or damage, has now begun gradually bringing children back to learning, OCHA said.

Lebanon's flash appeal, which calls for $426 million in support, remains underfunded at 21% of required funding.

