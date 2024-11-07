Medsynapse Announces Strategic Expansion Into The U.S. Market With Key Executive Hires

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MedSynapse's Key Hiring for Strategic Expansion to US Market. Matt Soccorsi and John Vassiliou join as VP Sales.

MedSynapse expands into the U.S., appointing Matt Soccorsi and John Vassiliou as VP Sales to drive growth, empower HCPs, and improve healthcare outcomes.

- Charles MeyerNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MedSynapse , the largest and fastest-growing global for medical professionals, proudly announces its expansion into the U.S. healthcare market, aiming to enhance healthcare outcomes through innovative communication and learning solutions for doctors. As part of its ambitious growth strategy, MedSynapse has appointed two seasoned executives, Matt Soccorsi and John Vassiliou, as Vice Presidents of Sales.Matt Soccorsi, located in Boca Raton, FL, joins MedSynapse with nearly 30 years of experience in account strategy and sales leadership within the healthcare sector. His expertise spans non-personal promotion strategies and omnichannel campaign orchestration, consistently exceeding sales goals and spearheading digital health solutions. Matt's strategic vision and robust understanding of the healthcare communication landscape will be pivotal as MedSynapse extends its reach into the U.S. market.John Vassiliou, based in Brooklyn, NY, brings over 20 years of rich experience in promotional and medical communications, with significant expertise in omni-channel strategy and integrated marketing. He has been instrumental in driving substantial revenue growth and business expansion through strategic initiatives across various healthcare organizations. His extensive track record includes managing high-stake projects and leading medical communications strategies for major pharmaceutical brands, enhancing brand visibility and medical outreach."The addition of Matt and John to our U.S. team marks a significant milestone in our global expansion efforts," said Charles Meyer, Country Manager at MedSynapse." Their combined expertise in the healthcare communication sector and their proven track record of driving growth will be invaluable as we aim to connect with more healthcare professionals and provide them with the tools they need to succeed."MedSynapse is committed to improving patient outcomes by facilitating an exchange of clinical insights among HCPs and providing access to continuous medical education in a secure environment. The U.S. expansion is aligned with the company's mission to bring the best in medicine to the forefront of global healthcare.

Charles Meyer

MedSynapse

+971 52 316 9328

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.