Waqf Board Claimed Farmers' Properties On K’Taka Govt's Directions: Jagadambika Pal

(MENAFN- IANS) Hubballi, Nov 7 (IANS) Jagdambika Pal, the Chairperson of the Joint House Committee on Waqf Act Amendments, on Thursday slammed the in Karnataka for "naming the properties of farmers and others as belonging to the Waqf board".

Jagadambika Pal made the statement while speaking to the after meeting farmers' delegations in Hubballi and receiving petitions over their properties being named as Waqf's in land records.

"It is not possible to happen unless the administration was involved. It is mentioned in the land records of farmers that theirs is waqf property as per the directions of the state government," Pal slammed.

"The properties of farmers, lands, temples and heritage sites are named Waqf properties in the documents. It was expected that 10 to 15 delegations of farmers would submit their petitions. But I have received more than 70 petitions," Pal stated.

He reiterated: "It is not possible without the administration's support. As per the state government's directions, the properties were declared as assets of the Waqf. Now, the government is claiming it was withdrawing the notices issued to farmers. It is impossible to take away the properties without collusion with the state government."

"How will the government officers carry out their tasks? This is a matter of utmost seriousness," Pal said.

"I will consider all petitions and prepare the report," he stated.

A delegation of BJP leaders, farmers including former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai, met Pal on Thursday and submitted a petition regarding the properties claimed by the Waqf in collusion with the Congress government.

Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad, MLA Mahesh Tenginkai, former MP Pratap Simha, and several other leaders were present on the occasion.