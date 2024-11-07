Aluminum Door And Window Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape And Trend Analysis Report 2021-2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Aluminum Door And Window Expected to Reach $82.1 Billion by 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The aluminum door and window market has seen robust growth over the past decade, driven by aluminum's lightweight nature, durability, and low maintenance needs. Known for its corrosion resistance and ability to enhance efficiency, aluminum is an increasingly popular choice for residential and commercial construction. Advances in and a rising emphasis on sustainable building practices have further accelerated demand for aluminum in modern construction. According to a report by Allied Market Research titled "Aluminum Door and Window Market," the market was valued at $55.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $82.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031.Download PDF Sample Copy:The aluminum door and window market's recent expansion is linked to increased spending on both residential and non-residential construction across developed and emerging economies. Aluminum's performance advantages over alternative materials make it a preferred choice in the market. Key players in the aluminum door and window industry are actively expanding their product lines to capture a larger market share. In 2021, the door segment held the largest market share by revenue, driven by high demand in residential and non-residential applications. Among end users, the non-residential segment is expected to grow at a faster rate, reflecting increased investment in residential construction by private and public sectors globally.The market includes two main product types: doors and windows, with doors accounting for the largest share in 2021, as typical buildings often feature more doors than windows. By mechanism, swinging doors have shown higher demand due to their ease of maintenance. Additionally, the market is segmented by application across residential and non-residential buildings, with growth fueled by rapid urbanization and construction activity. However, high initial costs for aluminum doors and windows are a constraint on market growth.Asia-Pacific led the global market share in 2021 and is anticipated to continue growing due to increased demand for aluminum products in residential construction by public and private entities.Growing public awareness of environmental sustainability has also increased demand for eco-friendly materials. Aluminum is considered sustainable due to its high recyclability, with an estimated 75% of all aluminum ever produced still in use today. Its lightweight nature, ease of fabrication, and corrosion resistance are expected to continue boosting market growth.The non-residential segment, based on end users, is anticipated to grow significantly, driven by the launch of affordable housing initiatives worldwide.Leading manufacturers are adopting strategies to stay competitive. For instance, in June 2021, Fenesta Building Systems expanded its business by opening a new showroom in Kanpur, India, featuring premium aluminum and uPVC products. Strategic partnerships are also on the rise, such as Andersen Corporation's collaboration with Yale Home to introduce a keyless locking solution for patio doors in July 2020.During the COVID-19 pandemic, the aluminum door and window industry faced disruptions due to lockdowns in major markets such as China, the U.S., and India, impacting sales and supply chains. However, with widespread vaccination efforts, the industry has shown resilience and is recovering.Full Report:Key companies in the aluminum door and window market include:AlumilAndersen CorporationApogee Enterprises, Inc.Bradnam's Windows & DoorsContractors Wardrobe, Inc.Fenesta Building SystemsFletcher Building LimitedGeeta Aluminum Co. Pvt. Ltd.Hume Doors & Timber Pty Ltd.JELD-WEN, Inc.Marvin Windows and DoorsAlupurePella CorporationPGT InnovationsPly Gem Holdings Inc.Rustica HardwareYKK AP Inc.Key Insights from the Study:The report offers an in-depth analysis of current and emerging trends in the aluminum door and window market.The door segment dominated in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The residential segment held the highest revenue share in 2021.LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) is anticipated to see the highest growth rate in the coming years.The competitive landscape is thoroughly analyzed to understand the market dynamics and opportunities.Detailed market analysis is provided for the key segments between 2021 and 2031.Construction news @vijayanalytics/postsConstruction TrendingConstruction blog

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.