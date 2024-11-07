JG.Limited's Online-Only Collecting Camelot: The Kennedy Legacy Auction, 238 Lots, Is Online Now And Ends November 26Th

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Danvers, MA, USA, November 6, 2024 -- JG's online-only auction titled Collecting Camelot: The Kennedy Legacy features a diverse selection of autographs, photographs, art and ephemera related to John F. Kennedy, Jacqueline Kennedy and the Kennedy family and associates. The catalog is now (at ). The sale ends on Tuesday, November 26th, at 8:30 pm Eastern time.



“This auction is particularly meaningful to us, as Boston is the birthplace of President John F. Kennedy and the Kennedy family's enduring legacy, said Jared A. Gendron, founder and president of JG.“Over the years, we've had the privilege of handling many important collections and estates, including those from individuals who were close to the Kennedys.”



Mr. Gendron added,“This collection of rare autographs, photography and historical artifacts is a reflection of the lasting impact the Kennedy family has had on our city and our nation. We're honored to bring these unique pieces to auction and share them with collectors who appreciate their historical significance.”



Lot #1 is an autographed first edition copy of Kennedy's book Profiles in Courage, inscribed to JFK's close friend and aide Dave Powers. The copy is likely one of the finest association-signed copies of the book ever to come to market. Kennedy writes: "To my old pal Dave Powers who is noted for his Courage if not his Profile, With best regards, John Kennedy." (est. $6,500-$8,500).



Lot #2 is a first edition copy of the book, Jacqueline Kennedy: A Biography, signed by Jackie in bold black ink on the first free endpaper. Affixed to the inner front cover is a collector's label noting, "This copy of Jacqueline Kennedy was signed by the subject, Jacqueline Kennedy in the lobby of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Boston, Mass. at 12:10am Oct. 18, 1966." (est. $1,250-$1,500).



Lot #4 is JFK's evening itinerary for Feb. 3, 1961, handwritten by his devoted secretary Evelyn Lincoln, with a whimsical handwritten doodle Kennedy added in the upper left corner, a nod to Kennedy's casual creativity. The itinerary notes that on the 3rd of that month, JFK was set to attend a screening of the film Spartacus with his friend Paul "Red" Fay. (est. $1,200-$1,500).



Lot #7 is a Jackie Kennedy collection of six handwritten letters and notation pages, all typed and penned on White House stationery and written for Kennedy secretary Mary B. Gallagher. They include references to Kennedy doctors including Janet Travell, Caroline's school play, photos, paintings, "Clipper's diet and all his pills to take to Dog School" and more (est. $1,500-$2,000).



Lot #159 is a CAG-encapsulated swatch of blood-stained blue leather upholstery removed from JFK's presidential limousine after his 1963 assassination. The leather fragment came from the blood-stained rear seat of the presidential limousine, a modified, royal blue 1961 Lincoln Continental convertible, given Secret Service code name SS-100-X. (est. $3,000-$3,500).



Lot #224 is an original compete stapled ledger from September 1962, featuring bills, receipts, and correspondence related to White House expenses. The ledger contains 62 individual entries and receipts, along with detailed summary pages that outline expenses for groceries, fashion, marine services, animal care, pharmaceuticals, and other daily essentials (est. $3,500-$4,000).



Bidders please take note: 30-minute extended bidding starts on Tuesday, November 26th at 8pm Eastern time. Starting then, the clock will reset for another 30 minutes each time a bid is placed on an individual lot. The 30-minute clock reset is unique for each lot, with every lot going into its own unique countdown during extended bidding.



To learn more about JG and the Collecting Camelot: The Kennedy Legacy auction online now and ending on Tuesday, November 26th, or to register online to start bidding and buying, please visit .

